IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $684.84 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002550 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Cobinhood and Binance. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $684.84 million and $5.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Exrates, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, FCoin, Binance, Ovis, OKEx, Bitfinex, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

