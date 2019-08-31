IOStoken Price Reaches $0.0396 (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.85 or 0.04919343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000670 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, Zebpay, IDEX, Koinex, Bitkub, Bitrue, CoinBene, ABCC, IDAX, CoinZest, Coineal, BigONE, Livecoin, WazirX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, DigiFinex, BitMax, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bithumb, GOPAX, Upbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

