Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.88. 4,128,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,962. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

