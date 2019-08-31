Internxt (INXT) Market Capitalization Tops $942,893.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $942,893.00 and $48,955.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Internxt token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00015584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01340884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Internxt’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

Internxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

