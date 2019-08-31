Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Trading 12.1% Higher

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)’s share price traded up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.78, 257,724 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 368,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Internap in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on shares of Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Internap Corp will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Internap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Internap by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Internap by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Internap by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Internap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

