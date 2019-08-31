Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $4,941,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $6,901,586. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 37.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. 269,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

