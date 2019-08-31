Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Receives $46.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 412,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,935 shares in the company, valued at $11,106,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 527.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 40.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 50.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

