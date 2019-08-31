Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,834,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,320,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $83,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 46,711,314.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169,543 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,335,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433,557 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 17,992.1% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,273,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Infosys by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,323,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,991 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 7,024,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,398. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

