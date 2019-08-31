Indorse Token (IND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,470.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $243,470.00 and $118.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.01335985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021696 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, DDEX, Liqui, RightBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

