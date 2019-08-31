Ignition (IC) Market Cap Hits $115,840.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a market capitalization of $115,840.00 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002471 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00147298 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.30 or 1.00086318 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003128 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00041470 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

