Ifoods Chain Price Down 27.9% This Week (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $993,239.00 and $7,506.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin. During the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00222348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01344752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091626 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io . Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.