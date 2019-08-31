IDEX Membership Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $331,994.00 and approximately $544.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $166.00 or 0.01722860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.04969067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

