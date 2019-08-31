HyperStake Achieves Market Cap of $265,766.00 (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 100.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. HyperStake has a total market capitalization of $265,766.00 and $10.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About HyperStake

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

