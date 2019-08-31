Hydro (HYDRO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.60 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Hydro token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Mercatox and IDAX. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.04969067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,833,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Bittrex, DEx.top, BitMart, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BitForex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

