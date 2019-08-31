Hshare (HSR) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Hshare coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and EXX. In the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002212 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000908 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The official website for Hshare is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, EXX, Allcoin, Huobi, ACX, Gate.io, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, HitBTC, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

