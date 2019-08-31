Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hormel Foods’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining on solid advertising, innovation and synergies from buyouts of Columbus, Fontanini and Ceratti. Further, continued strength in its Refrigerated Foods segment has been aiding Hormel Foods, which topped earnings and sales estimates in third-quarter fiscal 2019. During the quarter, Refrigerated Foods benefited from value-added growth, effective pricing and innovation. However, results were affected by a dismal show by the Grocery Products unit, which was hit by CytoSport’s divestiture and elevated avocado costs. Moreover, the pork market remained challenged, and exports were hurt by the African swine fever and tariffs. Further, Hormel Foods battled input cost inflation during the quarter, which is expected to persist.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRL. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,449.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

