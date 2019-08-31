Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323,385 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $151,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

NYSE HON traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

