Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,620 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 289.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.62. 2,946,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,635. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.60.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.