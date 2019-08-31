Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIMX. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $316.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 201.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.