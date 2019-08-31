Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

