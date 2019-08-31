Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.