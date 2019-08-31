HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.83 ($88.18).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of HEI stock traded up €0.96 ($1.12) on Friday, reaching €63.04 ($73.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.75. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

