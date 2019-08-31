Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Receives $51.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,748,858.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,059,246.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth about $12,981,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter worth about $10,621,000. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 97.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 377,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 185,988 shares during the period.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 291,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

