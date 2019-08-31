Head-To-Head Contrast: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Blue Sphere (NASDAQ:BLSP)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -7.44% -14.49% -8.58% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 164.31%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 4.06 -$9.63 million N/A N/A Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Sphere beats Aurora Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

