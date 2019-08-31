Head-To-Head Comparison: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and State Street (NYSE:STT)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

83.3% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.08 billion 4.18 $435.79 million $4.14 10.49 State Street $12.97 billion 1.47 $2.60 billion $7.22 7.11

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 7 0 3.00 State Street 2 7 5 1 2.33

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.19%. State Street has a consensus price target of $68.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than State Street.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 39.87% 17.76% 2.01% State Street 17.66% 12.13% 1.09%

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats State Street on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 38 branch locations and 11 loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. In addition, it offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.