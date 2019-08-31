Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a market capitalization of $411.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.