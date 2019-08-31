Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,931,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

