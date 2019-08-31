Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Bank of America

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Edward Jones cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.43.

HAL stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $264,077,000 after acquiring an additional 683,635 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

