H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Receives $27.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get H & R Block alerts:

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 51.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 968,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 327,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,432,000 after purchasing an additional 349,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 9.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,373,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,245,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,648,000 after purchasing an additional 193,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 5,183,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 453.45% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.