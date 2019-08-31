GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $54.08 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008655 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $54.08 million and $3.62 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,844,700 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Binance, BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.