Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $4,346.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Nocks. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00672402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 495,298,917 coins and its circulating supply is 433,298,917 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Nocks, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.