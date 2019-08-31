Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 6.9%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.50 and last traded at $87.53, 2,260,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 1,014,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $6,638,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,177 shares of company stock valued at $100,252,673. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $8,029,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 77.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

