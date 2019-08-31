Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Greif updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Greif stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In other news, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,759.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275 in the last three months. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $199,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

