UBS Group upgraded shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $24.15 on Wednesday.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

