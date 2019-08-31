Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Granite Construction posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,240.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,052.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,556 shares of company stock worth $385,959. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $28.44. 456,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,324. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.