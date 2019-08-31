GPU Coin (GPU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $385.00

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One GPU Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. GPU Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 147.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

