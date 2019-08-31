Goldman Sachs Group Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.94.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $92,398.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $2,784,859.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,955 shares of company stock valued at $62,701,176 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

