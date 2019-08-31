Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives $16.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -114.79 and a beta of -0.14. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

