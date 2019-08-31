GoByte (GBX) Price Down 12.1% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $137,626.00 and approximately $3,935.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

