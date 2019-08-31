Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 409.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $76,910,000. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Gentex by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Gentex by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 662,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX remained flat at $$26.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 978,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,007. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $150,509.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

