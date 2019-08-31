FTX Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00012038 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.24 or 0.04920940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

