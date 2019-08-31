Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.95. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 14,853,148 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

