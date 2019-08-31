Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.34, approximately 141,335 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 227,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTSV shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 8,199 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $90,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, purchased 625,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forty Seven by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 510,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 123,921 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

