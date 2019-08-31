Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 96,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,411. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 842.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.