FirstBlood Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $6,564.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00222942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01343290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Liqui and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.