First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $43.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 157,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $169,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105 shares of company stock valued at $3,803. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

