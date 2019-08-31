First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post sales of $89.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.32 million to $92.76 million. First Majestic Silver posted sales of $88.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year sales of $351.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.40 million to $369.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $478.70 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $548.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

