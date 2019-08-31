Fetch Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.34 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.59 million and $3.34 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.68 or 0.04966183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,443,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

