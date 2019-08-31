Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Ferro reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 671,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,010. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $834.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $28,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $151,450 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferro by 940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

