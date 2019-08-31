Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

