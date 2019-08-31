Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) released its earnings results on Friday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Fang had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

Shares of Fang stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fang has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Fang by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fang by 81.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Fang by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fang by 1,582.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fang by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

